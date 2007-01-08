Remembering Dave Mac

One of the most respected and beloved members of the Brookdale Public Radio crew passed away over the weekend. We have set up this page for our listeners to leave comments remembering our friend, Dave Mac. Below is the obituary written by Dave’s brother Duncan:

He was born in New York City and graduated the University of Indiana at Bloomington. He was a radio personality on Sirius Satellite Radio where he was known as Dave Mac. Dave hosted shows on The Spectrum, Sirius Blues and Sirius Disorder channels. There will be a tribute to Dave on the Sirius website and also on air starting on January 10. For many years, Dave also hosted Brookdale Community College’s 90.5 FM “Box of Blues”. Until recently, he was musical director for “Jody Joseph and the Average Joes” band.

He is survived by his parents, Leon A. and Patricia D. McNamara, his fiancÃ©e Rita C. Truex and his brothers, Duncan McNamara of San Carlos, CA, and Malcolm McNamara.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, January 11, from 6 to 8 PM, at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 12, at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Nativity, 180 Ridge Road, Fair Haven, NJ. Burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Radio Station WBJB, Brookdale Community College.

We have posted a few pictures of Dave on our Flickr.com account.

Here’s is some video of Dave interviewing the VooDUDES in the Fall of 2001. Thanks to BTV for the footage:

Here are some samples of a Writers In The Raw Dave did on May 12, 2004 at Harry Roadhouse in Asbury Park, NJ

“Save Me” | “In A World of Silver & Gold” | “Simple Things” | “Shadow of Love”

Please feel free to leave your comments of Dave. He will be missed.