Officials probing NJ fire that killed 1, injured 4

JAMESBURG, N.J. (AP) — Relatives say a Virginia woman remains hospitalized in “very critical” condition following a New Jersey house fire that killed her sister and injured three young children.

Officials wouldn’t provide details on Michelle Gonzalez’s injuries. But her stepmother told The Star-Ledger of Newark that “we really need a miracle.”

The 25-year-old Triangle resident and her two children were rescued from the home early Saturday. But her 28-year-old sister, Jayme Lowenberg, died just moments after handing her infant son to a Good Samaritan who climbed a ledge to reach the child.

Gonzalez’s children — a 2-year-old girl and 11-month-old boy — and Lowenberg’s 10-month-old son were all in critical but stable condition Sunday at St. Barnabas Medical Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

