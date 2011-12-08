Garden State Parkway toll problems persist in exact change lanes

Complaints about bogus toll violation notices issued to people who said they dropped exact change in toll baskets at entrance and exit ramps on the Garden State Parkway continue to dog the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s enforcement efforts, according to a report in the Asbury Park Press. In the wake of stepped-up enforcement in unmanned, exact change lanes, drivers claim they’ve paid and still have received violation notices. Those interviewed contend faulty toll machines are the culprits. Several drivers who contacted the Press said they paid their toll, but complain the toll lane sign doesn’t register the toll as “paid” even when they’ve thrown extra coins in the basket.