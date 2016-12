Network seeks to aid New Jersey’s long-term unemployed

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s long-term unemployed have a new place to turn for help in finding jobs.

The New Start Career Network opened Tuesday at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

The network offers free job counseling services to New Jerseyans age 45 or older who have been unemployed longer than six months.

Rutgers Professor Carl Van Horn says approximately 125,000 New Jerseyans have been out of work for over six months.

The New Start Career Network will be managed by Rutgers’ Heldrich Center for Workforce Development in collaboration with private-sector employers.

The project received major funding from the foundation of former U.S. Ambassador Philip Murphy of Middletown. He’s been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for governor.

Information is available at www.newstartcareernetwork.org .