Brookdale Graduate Wins Chopped: Impossible

A Brookdale graduate has won Chopped: Impossible. The tournament styled specials on the Food Network featured former winners who would eventually face Chef Robert Irvine. Emily Chapman defeated other contestants in the Appetizer & Entree rounds and took on the celebrity chef in the wild card round that featured all beef ingredients in the mystery basket. Both chefs had to make a dish will all of those ingredients and items from a pantry.

The panel of judges declared Emily the winner and awarding her $40,000 in prize money on top of what she already won. Chapman is a sous chef at Charlie Bird in the West Village. She is an Ocean Township native and graduate of Brookdale’s Culinary Center.