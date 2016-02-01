Alex Dezen – This Is The Last Song (I’ll Ever Write On This Guitar)

Alex Dezen is a solo artist and the lead singer and songwriter for the American rock and roll band The Damnwells. He is also a multi-platinum selling songwriter. He holds an MFA degree in English from The University of Iowa’s Iowa Writers’ Workshop, which he attended from 2008-2010 as a Jeffrey G. and Victoria J. Edwards Fellow.

As a songwriter, he has written and released songs for artists such as Justin Bieber, Matt Hires, Court Yard Hounds, The Veronicas, and others. He has also written for and worked with a number of additional artist such as The Dixie Chicks, Dave Grohl, Gary Louris of The Jayhawks, Sara Bareilles, Jason Derulo, Christina Perri, Genevieve Schatz of Company of Thieves, Kelly Clarkson, Simple Plan, Jesse & Joy and many others.

Facebook.com/Alex.Dezen.5

AlexDezen.com

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)