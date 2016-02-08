ALO – Not Old Yet

ALO is more than a band. It’s a musical relationship that has endured for over two decades, with band members playing in numerous projects together and apart. Following the 2012 release of their freewheeling Sounds Like This, the band took time off to work on various side projects. Zach Gill (keys/vocals) toured the world with the band’s college pal Jack Johnson; Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz (guitar/vocals) played shows with the Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh; Steve Adams (bass/vocals) toured and recorded with Nicki Bluhm & the Gramblers; Dave Brogan (drums/vocals) joined up with Utah band, Mokie. These and other endeavors have all influenced the band’s new album Tangle Of Time.

More than previous releases, Tangle Of Time really taps into what makes ALO unique. It’s that special blend of classic songwriting and the ability to stretch out jams and distill dance floor grooves. It’s heartfelt lyrics that make you smile, reflect and just want to sing along either way. It’s four great musicians who all write and sing. And four friends who’ve been through a lot together and still support, challenge and inspire one another.

“I really appreciate the guys right now, more so than ever,” Gill shared, excitedly adding, “Years ago the feeling was, ‘I wanna get to my songs and see how they sound while we’re all here’, whereas now I’m rooting for everyone else’s songs. It’s great.”

