Trashcan Sinatras – Ain’t That Something

Scotland’s Trashcan Sinatras have released their sixth studio album, Wild Pendulum. The much beloved band, which first garnered international attention with their critically acclaimed debut, Cake, in 1990, will be touring North America in May and June.

Wild Pendulum is Trashcan Sinatras at their mellifluous best. Recorded in Omaha, Nebraska with Bright Eyes’ member/producer extraordinaire Mike Mogis, it’s an album bursting with swooning melodies, precise arrangements and all of the wise, magnanimous lyrics for which the band is renowned.

Hailing from the gritty Scottish seaside town of Irvine, Trashcan Sinatras sprang out of a vibrant music scene. Following the immediate success of 90s alternative radio hits “Obscurity Knocks” and “Only Tongue Can Tell” the band released a string of textured, beguiling albums. After an eight-year hiatus their most recent albums — 2004’s Weightlifting and 2010’s In The Music — were universally lauded.

trashcansinatras.com

On Facebook

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)