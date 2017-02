Earlier this week a 300 pound ornamental sheep was taken from a senior center in Middletown.Now herd is complete again. Arbor Terrace of Middletown said on their Facebook page that Maise the sheep was found in the woods behind the Bed Bath and Beyond on the other side of Route 35. It goes on to say, “The residents are happy that you had a safe return”.

