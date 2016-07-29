83 Year Old Howell Man Critically Injured, Loses Leg In Accident

A Monmouth County man has lost his leg after being hit by a garbage truck yesterday. The 82-year old man was critically injured as he walked into the path of a Central Jersey Waste and Recycling truck yesterday at the Cherry Tree Plaza on Route 9 in Howell.

Howell police Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. tells NJ.com that the man, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered severe injuries in addition to the leg amputation. A responding corporal applied a tourniquet to the victim. Kudrick went on to say that, “No doubt that saved his life up to this point.”

Howell Police are investigating the incident.