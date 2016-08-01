Whiskey Myers – Some Of Your Love

Whiskey Myers is an American Southern rock/Red Dirt/Country group from Palestine TX. In 2008, they released their debut album, Road of Life.

The band started when friends Cody Cannon and Cody Tate began playing guitar together, inspired by the music of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings, and many other southern rock and country artists.

Their new album “Mud” will be released September 9, but you can pre-order the album now at smarturl.it/whiskeymyersmud.

facebook.com/whiskeymyers

whiskeymyers.com

[DOWNLOAD NOW] (To download on PC- Right Click -> “Save As”, on a MAC CTRL -> “Save As”)