Fresh Tracks 06 September 2016

VAN MORRISON – TOO LATE from Keep Me Singing

DERIK HULTQUIST – “1983” from Southern Iron

THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS – (I KNOW) I’M LOSING YOU from Strong Like That

STOLEN RHODES – SUNSHINE PROPHET from Bend With The Wind

BONE AND MARROW – DEFENSE MECHANISM from Introspectator

MIKE DOUGHTY – I CAN’T BELIEVE I FOUND YOU IN THAT from The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns

LANCE SCOTT GREENE – OLD FOLK from For Lost Souls

BILLY BRAGG & JOE HENRY – THE MIDNIGHT SPECIAL from Shine A Light: Field Recordings From The Great American Railroad

AMANDA SHIRES – WHEN YOU’RE GONE from My Piece Of Land

THE VANSADERS – LONG LOST from This Time Around

MATTY CARLOCK – REST STOPS from Loveless

WAITING FOR HENRY – MUSCONETCONG from Town Called Patience

ANTHONY D’AMATO – I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU from Cold Snap

MORGAN DELT – SOME SUNSICK DAY from Phase Zero

RACHAEL YAMAGATA – OVER from Tightrope Walker

SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS – GREY SKIES from The Electric Pinecones