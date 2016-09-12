Man gets 10-year term for drunken crash that killed woman

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A man who was driving drunk and fleeing a bar dispute when he caused a fatal crash that killed a female passenger has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Monmouth County prosecutors say Edwin Martinez was sentenced Friday. The 24-year-old Camden man had pleaded guilty in March to vehicular homicide and assault by auto charges stemming from the April 2014 crash. Prosecutors have said 26-year-old Tiffany Soto, of Howell, drove to the bar in Belmar to pick up Martinez. But he took the wheel and sped away. Martinez soon ran a red light and crashed into another car, causing his vehicle to become airborne. It ended up in a parking lot below the roadway, landing near a river. Soto went through the windshield and plunged into the river. She died a short time later at a hospital.