McGreevey to move prisoner re-entry program amid FBI probe

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A federal investigation has forced former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey to expedite plans to relocate the prisoners’ re-entry program he oversees in Paterson.

The FBI earlier this month raided the city office building that houses the New Jersey Re-Entry Corporation to search for documents related to Paterson’s use of federal funds to renovate the Montgomery Street structure. McGreevey acknowledged Tuesday that the investigation prompted his decision to move the nonprofit into a new location in downtown Paterson in January. According to McGreevey, the organization would’ve eventually had to move out of its current space in order to accommodate its growing number of clients. McGreevey says the nonprofit’s Paterson location was among its most successful, securing an overall employment rate of 67 percent for its more than 350 clients.