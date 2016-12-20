Bill cast as Christie attack on newspapers set for vote

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Legislation in New Jersey supported by Republican Gov. Chris Christie to scrap a requirement that local governments publish legal notices in newspapers and instead allow them to post the notices on their own websites is set for a vote.

Newspapers and other opponents say the measure amounts to Christie targeting the media over its coverage of the two-term governor, failed presidential candidate and adviser to President-elect Donald Trump. Christie argues the requirement burdens taxpayers, whose money goes to local government, which pays newspapers to run notices. Publishers testified last week that the legislation could decimate the industry. Lawmakers across the country have proposed eliminating the print requirement. The New Jersey Press Association, which is lobbying against the legislation, says New Jersey would be the first state to make the change.