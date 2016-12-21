Borough orders Catholic church to stop housing homeless

PALISADES PARK, N.J. (AP) — A Catholic church in northern New Jersey has been ordered by the borough of Palisades Park to stop using its basement as a sleeping area for the local homeless.

NJ.com reports the demand comes nearly a week after a homeless day laborer was found dead in the basement of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church. The Bergen County Medical Examiner has yet to release a cause of death for the 34-year-old. He was one of approximately six day laborers that the church’s pastor, the Rev. Minhyun Cho, took in during a recent cold spell. Borough administrator David Lorenzo says St. Michael doesn’t have the zoning or permits to operate its basement as a residence.

Cho says he’s worried others will die if they are forced to sleep on the streets.