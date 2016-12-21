Jeff Raspe’s Picks

All listed in alphabetical order

INDEPENDENT RELEASES

Aaron Lee Tasjan – Silver Tears

American Babies – An Epic Battle Between Light And Dark

Andrew Leahey & The Homestead – Skyline In Central Time

Anthony D’Amato – Cold Snap

Ben Arnold – Lost Keys

BJ Barham – Rockingham

Butch Walker – Stay Gold

D Generation – Nothing Is Anywhere

Derik Hultquist – Southern Iron

Dinosaur Jr – Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not

Don DiLego – Magnificent Ram A

Eli “Paperboy” Reed – My Way Home

Griffin House – So On And So Forth

Hamish Anderson – Trouble

Hidden Cities – All New Friends EP

John K Samson – Winter Wheat

Katy Goodman & Greta Morgan – Take It, It’s Yours

Letters To Cleo – Back To Nebraska

Mark Erelli – For A Song

Michael McDermott – Willow Springs

Moreland & Arbuckle – Promised Land Or Bust

Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are

Nada Surf – Peaceful Ghosts

Richard Barone – Sorrows & Promises: Greenwich Village In The 60s

Run River North – Drinking From A Salt Pond

Ryley Walker – Golden Sings That Have Been Sung

Silver Torches – Heatherfield

Steve Conte – International Cover-Up

Sulk – No Illusions

The Ballroom Thieves – Deadeye

The Candles – Matter & Spirit

The Fleshtones – The Band Drinks For Free

The I Don’t Cares – Wild Stab

The Pixies – Head Carrier

Waiting For Henry – Town Called Patience

Willie Nile – World War Willie

Young In The City – Young In The City EP/Young In The City II EP

LOCAL RELEASES

Accidental Seabirds – Metedeconk

Airacuda – Daydreaming

Bone And Marrow – Introspectator

Colton Kayser – Place To Settle

Dave Mooney – Costumes And Crowns

Dave Vargo – Burning Through

Dentist – Ceilings

Des & The Swagmatics – Des & The Swagmatics

EdTang & The Chops – Magic Tricks And Rolling Stone

Francis Lombardi – Francis Lombardi

Homeless Apians – Mr Sun

Jo Wymer – S.L.G.

Joseph Alton Miller – Songs Of Travel For The Vagabond

Lowlight – Where Do We Go From Here

Matty Carlock – Loveless

Remember Jones – Ladies And Gentlemen, Remember Jones!

Stolen Rhodes – Bend With The Wind

The Anderson Council – Assorted Colours

The Rock N Roll HiFives – The Beat The Sound The Dragon’s Roar

The Shady Street Show Band – Revelry

The Vansaders – This Time Around

Val Emmich – Whatever’s Chasing You

MAJOR LABEL RELEASES

Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful

Brian Fallon – Painkillers

Eliot Sumner – Information

Jamestown Revival – The Education Of A Wandering Man

Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band

NEEDTOBREATHE – Hard Love

Pete Yorn – Arranging Time

Sting – 57th & 9th

Tall Heights – Neptune

The Lumineers – Cleopatra

The Wild Feathers – Lonely Is A Lifetime

Various Artists – Sing Street soundtrack

IMPORT RELEASES

Blue Rodeo – 1000 Arms (CAN import)

Peter Garrett – A Version Of Now (AUS import)

The Wonder Stuff – 30 Goes Around The Sun (UK import)