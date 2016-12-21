Jeff Raspe’s Picks
INDEPENDENT RELEASES
Aaron Lee Tasjan – Silver Tears
American Babies – An Epic Battle Between Light And Dark
Andrew Leahey & The Homestead – Skyline In Central Time
Anthony D’Amato – Cold Snap
Ben Arnold – Lost Keys
BJ Barham – Rockingham
Butch Walker – Stay Gold
D Generation – Nothing Is Anywhere
Derik Hultquist – Southern Iron
Dinosaur Jr – Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
Don DiLego – Magnificent Ram A
Eli “Paperboy” Reed – My Way Home
Griffin House – So On And So Forth
Hamish Anderson – Trouble
Hidden Cities – All New Friends EP
John K Samson – Winter Wheat
Katy Goodman & Greta Morgan – Take It, It’s Yours
Letters To Cleo – Back To Nebraska
Mark Erelli – For A Song
Michael McDermott – Willow Springs
Moreland & Arbuckle – Promised Land Or Bust
Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are
Nada Surf – Peaceful Ghosts
Richard Barone – Sorrows & Promises: Greenwich Village In The 60s
Run River North – Drinking From A Salt Pond
Ryley Walker – Golden Sings That Have Been Sung
Silver Torches – Heatherfield
Steve Conte – International Cover-Up
Sulk – No Illusions
The Ballroom Thieves – Deadeye
The Candles – Matter & Spirit
The Fleshtones – The Band Drinks For Free
The I Don’t Cares – Wild Stab
The Pixies – Head Carrier
Waiting For Henry – Town Called Patience
Willie Nile – World War Willie
Young In The City – Young In The City EP/Young In The City II EP
LOCAL RELEASES
Accidental Seabirds – Metedeconk
Airacuda – Daydreaming
Bone And Marrow – Introspectator
Colton Kayser – Place To Settle
Dave Mooney – Costumes And Crowns
Dave Vargo – Burning Through
Dentist – Ceilings
Des & The Swagmatics – Des & The Swagmatics
EdTang & The Chops – Magic Tricks And Rolling Stone
Francis Lombardi – Francis Lombardi
Homeless Apians – Mr Sun
Jo Wymer – S.L.G.
Joseph Alton Miller – Songs Of Travel For The Vagabond
Lowlight – Where Do We Go From Here
Matty Carlock – Loveless
Remember Jones – Ladies And Gentlemen, Remember Jones!
Stolen Rhodes – Bend With The Wind
The Anderson Council – Assorted Colours
The Rock N Roll HiFives – The Beat The Sound The Dragon’s Roar
The Shady Street Show Band – Revelry
The Vansaders – This Time Around
Val Emmich – Whatever’s Chasing You
MAJOR LABEL RELEASES
Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful
Brian Fallon – Painkillers
Eliot Sumner – Information
Jamestown Revival – The Education Of A Wandering Man
Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band
NEEDTOBREATHE – Hard Love
Pete Yorn – Arranging Time
Sting – 57th & 9th
Tall Heights – Neptune
The Lumineers – Cleopatra
The Wild Feathers – Lonely Is A Lifetime
Various Artists – Sing Street soundtrack
IMPORT RELEASES
Blue Rodeo – 1000 Arms (CAN import)
Peter Garrett – A Version Of Now (AUS import)
The Wonder Stuff – 30 Goes Around The Sun (UK import)