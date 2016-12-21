Man robs Eatontown pharmacy, exchanges gunfire with police

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Local police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating an armed robbery and subsequent shootout with officers in Eatontown.

Police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at the AllTown Pharmacy near the Monmouth Mall around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officers confronted the suspect at the scene while he was trying to escape. The man opened fire on police before fleeing in a car. Police returned fire but the suspect ultimately got away. Authorities have not disclosed what the robber managed to steal. No injuries were reported.