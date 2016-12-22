State claims Rent-A-Center tolerates racial slurs in lawsuit

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — National retailer Rent-A-Center has been accused of tolerating racial slurs in a new lawsuit concerning a series of incidents that allegedly occurred at two of the company’s stores in New Jersey.

The state of New Jersey filed a civil rights complaint in Camden Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that Rent-A-Center submit to monitoring by the state Division on Civil Rights for a period of two years. Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the lawsuit focuses on an assistant manager who frequently used racial slurs when speaking to co-workers at two Rent-A-Center stores in Pennsauken. The complaint states that an African-American employee complained to corporate higher-ups about the Hispanic assistant manager’s conduct, but Rent-A-Center only transferred her to a second location and the behavior continued. Rent-A-Center officials didn’t return messages seeking comment.