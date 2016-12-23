Eatontown man charged in armed robbery, shootout with police

EATONTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested an Eatontown man in connection with the armed robbery of a pharmacy and subsequent shootout with officers in the Monmouth County borough earlier this week.

Thirty-one-year-old Aaron Riley was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, armed robbery and several firearms offenses stemming from Tuesday’s incident. Police say Riley attempted to rob the AllTown Pharmacy near the Monmouth Mall around 6:45 p.m. They say he ran out the back door empty handed when police arrived and allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers in pursuit. Riley was able to flee the scene and wasn’t apprehended until local authorities received a tip from police in New York City that he was wounded and hiding out there. It’s unclear if Riley has an attorney who could comment.