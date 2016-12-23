Pilot admits to smuggling $195K in cash into Newark airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A commercial airline pilot from Texas who was deemed a “low-risk” by customs officials admitted to smuggling roughly $195,000 in cash into the country through Newark International Airport.

NJ.com reports 55-year-old Anthony Warner pleaded guilty to a single charge of bulk cash smuggling on Thursday in Newark federal court after cutting a deal with prosecutors. Prosecutors say Warner participated in Global Entry, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program designed to speed up entry into the country for certain pre-approved travelers. Because the Global Entry terminal at the airport was down, Warner had to present his customs declaration to a CBP officer on Jan. 10. Customs officers discovered $195,736 in U.S. bills wrapped inside a newspaper in Warner’s laptop bag. Warner is facing up to five years in federal prison.