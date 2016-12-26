Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Police are searching for the motorist who fatally struck a 45-year-old man in Toms River on Christmas morning and then fled the scene.

Chief Mitch Little says officers found Keith Elliott lying at the corner of Highland Parkway and Herflicker Boulevard on Sunday morning suffering from injuries “consistent” with a hit-and-run incident. Details on Elliott’s injuries haven’t been released. Police have not disclosed whether they have any suspects in the crash. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is urged to contact Officer Adam Koeppen of the Toms River Police Department.