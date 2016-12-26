Prosecutor: Man charged with shooting at man, woman in car

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an Old Bridge man has been charged with shooting a man and attempting to shoot a woman he was formerly romantically involved with.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Saturday night that 37-year-old Tennyson Fairclough was charged with attempted murder and weapon possession charges. Gramiccioni says he shot a 32-year-old Somerset man on Thursday while he was sitting in a car with a woman that both men knew. Spokeswoman Donna Weaver says Fairclough pursued the woman he used to date and attempted to shoot her again. She was not injured and Fairclough then fled the area. The man was treated and released from the hospital. Fairclough was being held on $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.