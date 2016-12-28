Man armed with knife demands $2 in gas, then flees

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who tried to hold up a New Jersey gas station for $2 worth of gasoline but fled after the attendant refused.

NJ.com reports the attempted robbery occurred Tuesday night at the Coastal Gas Station in Pennsville Township. Police Chief Allen Cummings says the suspect was carrying a gas can when he first approached the attendant outside the station. The man pulled out a knife and demanded $2 in gasoline. When the attendant denied the request, the suspect ran off. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the station in an effort to identify the suspect.