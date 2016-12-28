Sentencing delayed for ex-Assemblyman guilty in fraud case

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The sentencing of a former New Jersey lawmaker who admitted to stealing more than $5.3 million from creditors for a business venture has been delayed until mid-January.

NJ.com reports the sentencing of former Assemblyman Robert Schroeder was initially set for Dec. 22, but state prosecutors confirmed Tuesday that it’s been rescheduled for Jan. 13. The Republican pleaded guilty to second-degree misconduct by a corporate official in October. Schroeder stole nearly $1.9 million from people who gave him loans for a North Dakota oil drilling project. He also wrote more than $3.4 million in bad checks to other creditors. The state has agreed to recommend a sentence of eight years in prison after cutting a deal with Schroeder. Schroeder represented New Jersey’s 39th District from 2010 to 2014.