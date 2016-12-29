Glitches delayed payments to vendors contracted by Rutgers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A series of technical glitches in Rutgers University’s recently upgraded financial system delayed payments to various vendors such as merchandise providers and guest speakers this fall.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports faculty and other employees of the New Brunswick school have had no issues getting paid. But University Procurement Services officials say problems with vendor payments and expense reimbursements began to surface when the new system went live in October. Restaurants hired for catering went unpaid, guest speakers were not being reimbursed and even some utilities were disconnected after bills weren’t settled in a timely fashion. Pete McDonough, Rutgers’ head of external affairs, says the bugs in the new system have been largely resolved. Rutgers receives thousands of invoices each month and pays more than $700 million annually to vendors.