The Top 90 of 2016

Top 90 of 2016 | Jan 01, 2017

  • 1) Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
  • 2) Joe Bonamassa – Blues Of Desperation
  • 3) The Rolling Stones – Blue And Lonesome
  • 4) Blackberry Smoke – Like An Arrow
  • 5) David Bowie – Blackstar
  • 6) Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band
  • 7) Mudcrutch – 2
  • 8) Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
  • 9) Ray Lamontagne – Ouroboros
  • 10) Jesse Malin – Outsiders
  • 11) Eric Clapton – I Still Do
  • 12) Santana – Santana Iv
  • 13) The Lumineers – Cleopatra
  • 14) Drive-By Truckers – American Band
  • 15) Foo Fighters – Saint Cecelia Ep
  • 16) Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful
  • 17) Mumford And Sons – Johannesburg
  • 18) Wilco – Schmilco
  • 19) The Pretenders – Alone
  • 20) Doyle Bramhall Ii – Rich Man
  • 21) Joe Jackson – Fast Forward
  • 22) St Paul & The Broken Bones – Sea Of Noise
  • 23) The Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Any Way You Love, We Know How You Feel
  • 24) The Record Company – Give It Back To You
  • 25) Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’M Pretty
  • 26) Griffin House – So On And So Forth
  • 27) Sting – 57Th & 9Th
  • 28) Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
  • 29) Paul Simon – Stranger To Stranger
  • 30) The Rides – Pierced Arrow
  • 31) The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
  • 32) Dawes – We’Re All Gonna Die
  • 33) Amos Lee – Spirit
  • 34) Willie Nile – World War Willie
  • 35) Eli “Paperboy” Reed – My Way Home
  • 36) Keith Richards – Crosseyed Heart
  • 37) Brian Fallon – Painkillers
  • 38) Bruce Springsteen – Chapter And Verse Compilation
  • 39) Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers – Rehab Reunion
  • 40) The Head & The Heart – Signs Of Light
  • 41) Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon
  • 42) Moreland & Arbuckle – Promised Land Or Bust
  • 43) Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are
  • 44) Bob Weir – Blue Mountain
  • 45) Anthony D’Amato – Cold Snap
  • 46) Butch Walker – Stay Gold
  • 47) Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice
  • 48) Jamestown Revival – The Education Of A Wandering Man
  • 49) Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
  • 50) 7Horse – Livin’ In A Bitch Of A World
  • 51) The Jayhawks – Paging Mr Proust
  • 52) Dylan Leblanc – Cautionary Tale
  • 53) Michael Kiwanuka – Love And Hate
  • 54) Mark Erelli – For A Song
  • 55) Jack White – Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016
  • 56) Bob Mould – Patch The Sky
  • 57) Various Artists – The Musical Mojo Of Dr John Compilation
  • 58) Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – Call It What It Is
  • 59) D Generation – Nothing Is Anywhere
  • 60) Band Of Horses – Why Are You Okay
  • 61) Hamish Anderson – Trouble
  • 62) Eric Lindell – Matters Of The Heart
  • 63) Cheap Trick – Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello
  • 64) Phish – Big Boat
  • 65) Lee Harvey Osmond – Beautiful Scars
  • 66) The Monkees – Good Times
  • 67) Pete Yorn – Arranging Time
  • 68) The Howling Tongues – Boo Hiss
  • 69) Southern Culture On The Skids – The Electric Pinecones
  • 70) Waiting For Henry – Town Called Patience
  • 71) Michael Franti & Spearhead – Soulrocker
  • 72) Grant-Lee Phillips – The Narrows
  • 73) The Heavy – Hurt And The Merciless
  • 74) Various Artists – Dear Jerry Compilation
  • 75) Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days Of Oakland
  • 76) Run River North – Drinking From A Salt Pond
  • 77) Young In The City – Young In The City Ii
  • 78) Colossal Street Jam – Colossal Street Jam
  • 79) Kula Shaker – K 2.0
  • 80) Various Artists – Songs Of Summer Compilation
  • 81) Elephant Stone – Ship Of Fools
  • 82) Young In The City – Young In The City
  • 83) Margaret Glaspy – Emotions And Math
  • 84) The Young Presidents – Firehorse
  • 85) The Shelters – The Shelters
  • 86) Anders Osborne – Spacedust & Ocean Views
  • 87) Violent Femmes – We Can Do Anything
  • 88) Miraculous Mule – Two Tonne Testimony
  • 89) The Wild Feathers – Lonely Is A Lifetime
  • 90) Joseph Makoviecki (Of Thomas Wesley Stern – Lost Kids
  • 90.5) Ryan Sheridan – Ryan Sheridan