Top 90 of 2016 |
Jan 01, 2017
The Top 90 of 2016
- 1) Tedeschi Trucks Band – Let Me Get By
- 2) Joe Bonamassa – Blues Of Desperation
- 3) The Rolling Stones – Blue And Lonesome
- 4) Blackberry Smoke – Like An Arrow
- 5) David Bowie – Blackstar
- 6) Marcus King Band – Marcus King Band
- 7) Mudcrutch – 2
- 8) Bonnie Raitt – Dig In Deep
- 9) Ray Lamontagne – Ouroboros
- 10) Jesse Malin – Outsiders
- 11) Eric Clapton – I Still Do
- 12) Santana – Santana Iv
- 13) The Lumineers – Cleopatra
- 14) Drive-By Truckers – American Band
- 15) Foo Fighters – Saint Cecelia Ep
- 16) Alejandro Escovedo – Burn Something Beautiful
- 17) Mumford And Sons – Johannesburg
- 18) Wilco – Schmilco
- 19) The Pretenders – Alone
- 20) Doyle Bramhall Ii – Rich Man
- 21) Joe Jackson – Fast Forward
- 22) St Paul & The Broken Bones – Sea Of Noise
- 23) The Chris Robinson Brotherhood – Any Way You Love, We Know How You Feel
- 24) The Record Company – Give It Back To You
- 25) Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’M Pretty
- 26) Griffin House – So On And So Forth
- 27) Sting – 57Th & 9Th
- 28) Red Hot Chili Peppers – The Getaway
- 29) Paul Simon – Stranger To Stranger
- 30) The Rides – Pierced Arrow
- 31) The Avett Brothers – True Sadness
- 32) Dawes – We’Re All Gonna Die
- 33) Amos Lee – Spirit
- 34) Willie Nile – World War Willie
- 35) Eli “Paperboy” Reed – My Way Home
- 36) Keith Richards – Crosseyed Heart
- 37) Brian Fallon – Painkillers
- 38) Bruce Springsteen – Chapter And Verse Compilation
- 39) Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers – Rehab Reunion
- 40) The Head & The Heart – Signs Of Light
- 41) Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside: Songs Of Willie Dixon
- 42) Moreland & Arbuckle – Promised Land Or Bust
- 43) Nada Surf – You Know Who You Are
- 44) Bob Weir – Blue Mountain
- 45) Anthony D’Amato – Cold Snap
- 46) Butch Walker – Stay Gold
- 47) Nick Waterhouse – Never Twice
- 48) Jamestown Revival – The Education Of A Wandering Man
- 49) Sarah Jarosz – Undercurrent
- 50) 7Horse – Livin’ In A Bitch Of A World
- 51) The Jayhawks – Paging Mr Proust
- 52) Dylan Leblanc – Cautionary Tale
- 53) Michael Kiwanuka – Love And Hate
- 54) Mark Erelli – For A Song
- 55) Jack White – Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016
- 56) Bob Mould – Patch The Sky
- 57) Various Artists – The Musical Mojo Of Dr John Compilation
- 58) Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals – Call It What It Is
- 59) D Generation – Nothing Is Anywhere
- 60) Band Of Horses – Why Are You Okay
- 61) Hamish Anderson – Trouble
- 62) Eric Lindell – Matters Of The Heart
- 63) Cheap Trick – Bang, Zoom, Crazy… Hello
- 64) Phish – Big Boat
- 65) Lee Harvey Osmond – Beautiful Scars
- 66) The Monkees – Good Times
- 67) Pete Yorn – Arranging Time
- 68) The Howling Tongues – Boo Hiss
- 69) Southern Culture On The Skids – The Electric Pinecones
- 70) Waiting For Henry – Town Called Patience
- 71) Michael Franti & Spearhead – Soulrocker
- 72) Grant-Lee Phillips – The Narrows
- 73) The Heavy – Hurt And The Merciless
- 74) Various Artists – Dear Jerry Compilation
- 75) Fantastic Negrito – The Last Days Of Oakland
- 76) Run River North – Drinking From A Salt Pond
- 77) Young In The City – Young In The City Ii
- 78) Colossal Street Jam – Colossal Street Jam
- 79) Kula Shaker – K 2.0
- 80) Various Artists – Songs Of Summer Compilation
- 81) Elephant Stone – Ship Of Fools
- 82) Young In The City – Young In The City
- 83) Margaret Glaspy – Emotions And Math
- 84) The Young Presidents – Firehorse
- 85) The Shelters – The Shelters
- 86) Anders Osborne – Spacedust & Ocean Views
- 87) Violent Femmes – We Can Do Anything
- 88) Miraculous Mule – Two Tonne Testimony
- 89) The Wild Feathers – Lonely Is A Lifetime
- 90) Joseph Makoviecki (Of Thomas Wesley Stern – Lost Kids
- 90.5) Ryan Sheridan – Ryan Sheridan