Waiting for Henry – Gutterball



“Gutterball” is an homage to Steve Wynn’s great 1990’s band of the same name. Early in his career, while following a solo path,Waiting For Henry singer and songwriter Dave Slomin opened a European tour for Doug Sahm and caught a Gutterball show in Copenhagen. The power of that one show inspired Slomin to quit the solo scene and start the NYC-based band Mr. Henry, which had a good run on EMI before dissolving at the end of the aughts.

Based in New Jersey, Waiting For Henry assembled in 2010 as group of former college bandmates, reuniting to record the album they had never made years ago. Their 2013 debut, Ghosts & Compromise, earned critical acclaim, and enough R.E.M. comparisons to convince the band to seek out Murmur and Reckoning producer Mitch Easter to work his magic on their songs. The result is Town Called Patience, the band’s second LP.

Mixed by Grammy-winner Darrell Thorpe (Beck, Radiohead, Paul McCartney), and mastered by Greg Calbi (Murmur, Born To Run, Damn the Torpedoes), Town Called Patience is sure to delight fans of roots rock, alt-country, Americana — and just darned good rock n’ roll.

facebook.com/waitingforhenry

waitingforhenry.com

