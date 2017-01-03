Man accused of killing estranged wife 2 weeks ago captured

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of killing his estranged wife and evading police for two weeks has been caught following a massive manhunt.

State police say 32-year-old Cedarville resident Jeremiah Monell was captured Monday. He was found in a wooded area in Folsom. Monell is accused of killing 35-year-old Tara O’Shea at her home in Commercial Township on Dec. 18. O’Shea’s family and friends say Monell slit her throat in front of their 12-year-old son. The intensive air and ground search for Monell was centered on a wooded area in Lawrence Township where authorities had found his truck. State police had offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Monell’s arrest. Monell is in custody and can’t be reached for comment.