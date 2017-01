Fresh Tracks 03 January 2017

PETER SEARCY – BETTER LIE from Leave It All Out There

BASH AND POP – ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN from Anything Could Happen

THE ROCK N ROLL HIFIVES – YOU GOT ME TONGUE TIED from The Beat The Sound The Dragon’s Roar

MIKE DOUGHTY – WAIT! YOU’LL FIND A BETTER WAY from The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns

LOTUS – WHITE LIGHT FADEAWAY from Eat The Light

RYAN ADAMS – TO BE WITHOUT YOU from Prisoner

DAVE VARGO – GOOD ENOUGH from Burning Through

CAROLINE REESE & THE DRIFTING FIFTH – NEW TRICKS from Tenderfoot

NADA SURF – WHERE IS MY MIND? single

JESCA HOOP – THE LOST SKY from Memories Are Now

JESSE DANIEL SMITH – I ALMOST WENT TO COLLEGE AND GOT A JOB from I Almost Went To College And Got A Job

TIFT MERRITT – DUSTY OLD MAN from Stitch Of The World

BLUE RODEO – SUPERSTAR from 1000 Arms

ABBIE BARRETT – THAT SHAME from That Shame

AARON LEE TASJAN – DIME from Silver Tears

EDISON – OPEN ROAD from Familiar Spirit