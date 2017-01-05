Trump hires aide Christie cut ties with over bridge scandal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has hired a political adviser Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie cut ties with two years ago in the fallout from the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal.

Trump named Bill Stepien Wednesday to the position of deputy assistant to the president and political director. Stepien wasn’t charged in the so-called “Bridgegate” case. But the government’s star witness testified that the close Christie adviser knew about the plan to punish a Democratic mayor who didn’t endorse Christie. Stepien’s attorney has said his client had no role in the scheme. David Wildstein also testified Stepien knew about plans to use the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for political favors to gain endorsements from Democrats. Two former Christie allies were convicted in November and are to be sentenced next month.