Morning commute in parts of New Jersey slowed by light snow

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Road crews are busy treating the major highways after light snow fell over parts of New Jersey.

Accumulations range from a trace at Atlantic City International Airport to 2½ inches in Gloucester City. Transportation Department road crews have kept the major highways clear and are treating surfaces to reduce icing. However, motorists are advised to use caution, especially on untreated surfaces. Forecasters say more snow is possible on Saturday as an offshore storm tracks close enough to southeastern New Jersey. A winter storm watch is in effect from Friday night through Saturday afternoon for Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and southeast Burlington counties. Forecasters say there is the potential for 5 inches or more of snow on Saturday, but the track remains uncertain.