Piscopo denies fundraising for possible run for NJ governor

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Former “Saturday Night Live” star and New Jersey native Joe Piscopo says he is not currently raising funds for a potential run for governor of the Garden State despite reports to the contrary.

The 65-year-old comedy veteran told NJ.com on Thursday that he was misquoted in a recent interview and he is “just doing due diligence.” Piscopo has never campaigned for or held public office, but he has flirted with the idea of succeeding Gov. Chris Christie once the Republican’s final term concludes in January 2018. Mark Serrano, Piscopo’s spokesman, says the actor and stand-up comedian is inclined to run for the Republican nomination if he decides to enter the race. Piscopo, who hosts a daily talk radio show on New York’s WNYM 970 AM, lives in Lebanon Township.