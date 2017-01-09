Jake Clemons – Hold Tight

If you take the mysterious, rugged side of Johnny Cash and mix it with the soulful down to earth love child of Bruce Springsteen and Clarence Clemons – shaken not stirred of course – you end up with the unique and talented Jake Clemons. Jake Clemons plays the guitar, sax, piano, and drums, he writes music, he sings, he loves rock ‘n roll!

If you are still wondering who he is then consider that he has shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, The Swell Season, The Roots, and Eddie Vedder to name a few. This is the roster of a man who is leaving a legacy of storytelling.

