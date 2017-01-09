Single digit temperatures blanket New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jerseyans are facing temperatures in the single digits as they return to work after spending the weekend shoveling snow.

More than a dozen schools across the state delayed opening Monday. It’s 5 degrees below zero in Toms River and minus 3 in Millville. Those temperatures are before factoring in the wind chill. Forecasters are calling for temperatures in the mid 20s before it begins to warm up on Tuesday.