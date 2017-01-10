Christie to deliver state of the state for his final year

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie will address lawmakers about the state of New Jersey as he enters his final year in office.

Christie’s seventh annual state of the state address to New Jersey and its Democrat-controlled Legislature is set for Tuesday afternoon. The speech comes as it is becoming increasingly clear that he won’t be leaving New Jersey for a role in the Republican administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Christie has said he always planned to serve out his full term, which ends in 2018. The speech also comes as the race to succeed Christie has gotten under way and as Christie’s job approval ratings have hit record lows. Christie has said he has more room to maneuver politically because he’s term-limited and could lay out some initiatives in the address.