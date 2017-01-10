PETA makes lowball offer to buy iconic Jersey shore drive-in

WALL, N.J. (AP) — The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has expressed interest in buying an iconic Jersey shore drive-in with plans to convert it into a vegan restaurant and museum highlighting animal cruelty in the circus.

The animal rights group has offered to purchase the Circus Drive-In in Wall despite the connection between the landmark Monmouth County eatery and the actual circus being tenuous at best. PETA officials say they saw reports of the restaurant’s sale in the news and thought it was a good opportunity to call attention to the pain of animals in the circus. A realtor representing the property owners says PETA wants a below-market deal, which is not likely to be accepted. The Circus Drive-In has operated along state Route 35 for more than 60 years.