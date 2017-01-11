Christie puts human face on New Jersey’s addiction crisis

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie says he plans to end the stigma of drug addiction and help stem the tide of the drug crisis that is wracking New Jersey and the nation.

Christie’s emotional seventh state of the state address Tuesday focused almost entirely on the topic. The governor shared the story of a drug and alcohol-addicted man who says he had planned to kill himself in 2014. AJ Solomon, of Cherry Hill, says he turned to prayer in his darkest hour and then embarked on a path to sobriety. The 26-year-old Solomon says he’s been sober for three years. Christie says it’s important to show the human side of addiction.