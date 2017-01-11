Entire neighborhood evacuated after gas leak in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — More than 100 residents were removed from their homes when emergency personnel evacuated an entire neighborhood following a gas leak in Asbury Park.

Officer Michael Casey says contractors working near Mattison Avenue and Langford Street struck a gas main and caused a “significant leak” just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. No fires or injuries were reported, but homes in the immediate area were evacuated by first responders as a precaution. Some were sheltered at police headquarters. New Jersey Natural Gas spokesman Michael Kinney says the leak was “made safe” around 10:30 p.m. and residents were permitted to return to their homes about a half-hour later. Casey says contractors were working at the site all day for New Jersey American Water. It’s unclear which contractor struck the line.