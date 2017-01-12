Nearly half of NJ’s police departments utilize body cameras

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Attorney General Christopher Porrino’s office has awarded a total of $556,000 in federal funding to 37 law enforcement agencies across New Jersey for the purchase of body cameras.

Porrino said that close to half of the state’s 500 law enforcement agencies are now providing officers with body-worn cameras after announcing the disbursement on Wednesday. Law enforcement departments in 15 counties will be awarded funds for the cameras, which cost roughly $500 apiece. Payouts range from $90,000 to buy 180 cameras in Bayonne to $1,000 to pay for two cameras in Lower Alloways Creek. Porrino said the funds “will keep New Jersey in the vanguard nationally using this technology.” While there are no rules requiring that police wear the devices, 240 departments statewide use some form of the body cameras.