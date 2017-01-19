High court: Towns obligated to provide affordable housing

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that towns have an obligation to provide affordable homes to make up for those that weren’t built during the nearly two-decade period when the state failed to issue rules on low-income housing.

The court issued its unanimous ruling Wednesday. Justice Jaynee LaVecchia wrote that even though the state Council on Affordable Housing didn’t publish rules for 16 years the obligation remained. Justices heard arguments in November. Affordable housing advocates challenged a ruling that towns are not required to provide for a certain number of affordable homes for the period stretching from 1999 to 2015 when the state’s Council on Affordable Housing couldn’t agree on requirements. The towns’ attorneys argued that the law doesn’t sanction requiring housing obligations in the so-called gap period when regulations were not issued.