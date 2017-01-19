New Jersey inaugural gala replaces Springsteen cover band

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey group will have music after a Bruce Springsteen cover band canceled its performance at a gala celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The New Jersey State Society has signed the greater Baltimore-area Whitehouse Effect to play at Thursday night’s event in Washington. The society in 2013 had signed the B Street Band for Thursday’s event after it had twice performed at the society’s galas to mark President Barack Obama’s inaugurals. But the B Street Band drew jeers on social media from Springsteen fans, who accused it of abandoning the soul of the musician. Band leader Willie Forte said the decision to cancel was based solely on the respect and gratitude the group has for Springsteen. Springsteen has called the Republican president-elect a “flagrant, toxic narcissist.