Man pleads guilty to role in bogus federal tax return scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man has admitted to his role in a scheme to use stolen identities from people in New Jersey, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere to file bogus tax returns with the IRS.

Federal prosecutors say Yerfri Castillo pleaded guilty on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey to conspiracy to steal government funds, theft of government funds and aggravated identity theft. Officials say the 26-year-old Bronx man admitted he and others obtained stolen personal identifying information and filed fraudulent federal tax returns. Castillo also admitted he converted checks to cash or other proceeds after receiving the refunds for his own gain. Authorities say the scheme caused losses of nearly $3 million to the U.S. Treasury. Two others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.