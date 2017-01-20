Obama commutes drug, weapons sentences of 9 from New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — President Barack Obama has commuted the sentences of nine former New Jersey residents imprisoned for drug and weapons offenses.

One of them is Douglas Kennedy of Hillside, who was sentenced to 15 years in 2008 but later had his sentence amended to 40 years. James Tranmer of Hackensack was sentenced in 1994 to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute. The others are serving sentences ranging from about 17 to 30 years. Six of the inmates’ sentences will expire on May 19, and two will be released two years from now provided they enroll in a residential drug treatment program. The final inmate, Domingo Hernandez, of Ledgewood, had his sentence reduced from 20 years to 15 years, eight months.