The Latest: Sides face off at hearing on Pinelands pipeline

PEMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — Supporters and foes of a proposal to run a natural gas pipeline through the New Jersey Pinelands faced off during a contentious public hearing in a packed room.

Dozens of people were denied entry to Tuesday’s meeting in Pemberton when the room reached its capacity of about 250. A leader of the Food and Water Watch environmental group was escorted from the room by state police after she began yelling at commissioners to protest that so many people were being made to stand outside in a cold rain. Pipeline foes unfurled a large banner that read “Stop The Pipeline” before the hearing but removed it soon afterward. The fragile Pinelands is home to an aquifer estimated to hold 17 trillion gallons of some of the nation’s purest water.