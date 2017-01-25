Users of cracked bridge advised to find alternate routes

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) — Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have advised commuters who use the Delaware River Bridge to find an alternative route for the foreseeable future.

The 61-year-old span was closed last Friday after workers noticed a crack in a supporting steel beam beneath a lane on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge. On a typical day, roughly 42,000 vehicles cross the 1.2 mile-long bridge that serves as the connector between the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Turnpikes Transit officials have said it will take at least two weeks for engineers to identify the cause of the crack and what repair work will be needed.

A New Jersey Turnpike Authority spokesman says morning commuters can continue to expect considerable traffic delays, especially those headed toward Trenton and Princeton.