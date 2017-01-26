New phone area code may be coming to New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey may soon be getting a new area code.

The state’s Board of Public Utilities said Wednesday that it is considering a request to add a new area code because numbers in the 609 area code are running out. Neustar, the Federal Communications Commission’s numbering plan administrator, says that numbers in the 609 area code will run out in the third quarter of 2018. If the request is approved, new numbers in the 609 area code would receive a new area code. Customers will keep their old phone numbers, but would have to start using 10-digit dialing systems. A public comment period is open through Feb. 27.