Nor’easter storm took a bite out of New Jersey beaches

BAY HEAD, N.J. (AP) — This week’s nor’easter took a bite out of New Jersey’s beaches.

The storm that began Sunday night and ended Tuesday evening caused moderate to significant erosion in parts of the state’s 127-mile long coastline. Some of the worst erosion took place in spots that could least afford it, including communities still waiting for — or holding out against — a protective sand dune project. The state Department of Environmental Protection was to complete an erosion study Wednesday night. But the department said preliminary inspections found minor erosion or none at all in 73 of 95 spots it checked. An inspection Wednesday by The Associated Press found significant erosion in northern and central Ocean County, where the dune project has yet to begin due to pockets of resistance among homeowners.