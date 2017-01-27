Elevated lead detected in 21 New Jersey school districts

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey education officials say they’ve received 21 notifications from school districts with elevated levels of lead in drinking water.

The Department of Education publicized the figure during a hearing with lawmakers on Thursday. Education Department documents do not indicate which school districts were included and a spokesman told The Associated Press to file a records request to find out what schools are affected. The elevated levels indicate lead above 15 parts per billion has been detected. The announcement comes after Republican Gov. Chris Christie sought and the Democrat-led Legislature approved $10 million last year for lead testing. Schools have until July to complete the testing. It’s unclear how many of the nearly 800 schools and centers covered by the requirement have completed testing.