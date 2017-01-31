Christie’s anti-addiction agenda advances in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature has advanced bills sought by Republican Gov. Chris Christie to address the state’s opioid epidemic.

Assembly and Senate committees approved legislation on Monday to require that health insurers regulated by the state cover inpatient and outpatient treatment for opioid addiction for up to six months. The bills would also limit initial opioid prescriptions to a five-day supply. That wouldn’t apply to cancer and chronic pain patients and for end-of-life care. Christie called for the measures during his state of the state address as part of a broader focus on the epidemic. Nearly 1,600 people died from opioids in 2015 in New Jersey. Christie says he is devoting his final year in office to the drug crisis. Earlier this month he declared opioid drugs to be a public health crisis.